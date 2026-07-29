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Al-Baqarah
80
2:80
وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
وَقَالُوا۟ لَن تَمَسَّنَا ٱلنَّارُ إِلَّآ أَيَّامًۭا مَّعْدُودَةًۭ ۚ قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ عَهْدًۭا فَلَن يُخْلِفَ ٱللَّهُ عَهْدَهُۥٓ ۖ أَمْ تَقُولُونَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٨٠
وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
他们说：火绝不接触我们，除非若干有数的日子。你说：真主是绝不爽约的，你们曾与真主缔约呢？还是假借真主的名义而说出自己所不知道的事呢？
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基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Khaleda Islam
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:80
They also say, 'The fire of Hell is not going to touch us, and even if it does at all, it will be only for a few days.' Say, 'Have you obtained a promise from Allah which He would not break? Or, do you attribute to Allah things you do not know? ( 2:80)
** I am not sure if any of you have heard it or not that some Muslims believe being Muslim suffices for entering heaven. I have also heard that Muslims may get punishment for a while, but eventual...
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2
0
ekaterina myachina
跟随
11周前
·
参考
节 2:80-82
A Few Numbered Days
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:80–82) through the Hadith
After assumption and inherited certainty,
these ayahs turn toward another danger that feels deeply familiar:
﴿وَقَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَةً﴾
“And they said: ‘The Fire will never touch us except for a few numbered days.’” (2:80)
Classical tafsir relates these words to some from Bani Israil who believed that any punishment would only be tempor...
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20
2
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