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Al-Baqarah
74
2:74
ثم قست قلوبكم من بعد ذالك فهي كالحجارة او اشد قسوة وان من الحجارة لما يتفجر منه الانهار وان منها لما يشقق فيخرج منه الماء وان منها لما يهبط من خشية الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٧٤
ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ فَهِىَ كَٱلْحِجَارَةِ أَوْ أَشَدُّ قَسْوَةًۭ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنَ ٱلْحِجَارَةِ لَمَا يَتَفَجَّرُ مِنْهُ ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنْهَا لَمَا يَشَّقَّقُ فَيَخْرُجُ مِنْهُ ٱلْمَآءُ ۚ وَإِنَّ مِنْهَا لَمَا يَهْبِطُ مِنْ خَشْيَةِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ٧٤
ثُمَّ
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَهِيَ
كَٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
أَوۡ
أَشَدُّ
قَسۡوَةٗۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
لَمَا
يَتَفَجَّرُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَشَّقَّقُ
فَيَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡمَآءُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَهۡبِطُ
مِنۡ
خَشۡيَةِ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٧٤
此後，你们的心变硬了，变得像石头一样，或比石头还硬。有些石头，河水从其中涌出；有些石头，自己破裂，而水泉从其中流出；有些石头为惧怕真主而坠落。真主绝不忽视你们的行为。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Cyax Zanetta
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4周前
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参考
节 2:74
A reminder to myself to always check my heart condition.
Recently I've just been so focused on working in this dunya to achieve the best result, and in that moment I went into survival mode.
I overdo my task without remembering to stop and rest to remember Allah.
Then... my heart became dry and empty...
Just every time I make du'a, I say: Ya Allah help me finish this task and grant me the best.
But at the same time I'm abandoning the condition o...
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21
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Baraka Flow
跟随
7周前
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参考
节 2:63, 2:74
Let us ponder the lesson of the mountains.
The people of Thamud carved magnificent homes into mountains, feeling secure in their strength, until they were destroyed by their arrogance.
When Musa (A.S.) asked to see Allah, he was told to look at a mountain. When Allah revealed Himself to it, the mountain crumbled to dust.
When the Flood came, Nuh’s disbelieving son sought refuge on a mountain, believing it could save him. Yet he drowned, while ...
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19
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Mashrah Taha
跟随
8周前
·
参考
节 57:17, 2:74
There are moments when the heart feels heavy yet strangely silent, when tears no longer flow and emotions seem locked away. This numbness is not the absence of feeling but the weight of too much: too many disappointments, too many sins, too many wounds carried without release. A numb heart is a heart that has grown tired of pain, but it is also a heart that desperately needs to be revived.
Allah describes hearts that harden and lose their soft...
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13
4
ekaterina myachina
跟随
11周前
·
参考
节 2:74
Harder Than Stone
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:74) through the Hadith
After the covenant, the signs,
and even the miracle that exposed what had been hidden,
the Qur’an says:
﴿ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ فَهِىَ كَٱلْحِجَارَةِ أَوْ أَشَدُّ قَسْوَةً﴾
“Then your hearts became hardened after that, being like stones or even harder.” -2:74
What gives the verse such weight, for me, is the phrase: “after that.”
Not before the signs.
No...
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6
2
Arief Ardiansyah
跟随
14周前
·
参考
节 2:74
If even stones can respond to Allah with khashyah,
what about my heart?
Khasyah is a kind of خوف, but not just fear. It is fear mixed with knowing. A deep awareness of who Allah is, His greatness, His power, His حق over us. Because of that awareness, something inside responds.
Even stones, which we think are lifeless, have a kind of response to Allah. They “fall” out of khashyah. Of course, not like humans do, but in a way that fits their crea...
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18
2
Naveela Meral
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:74
Sometimes we get stuck in bad habits and tell ourselves that it's too difficult to overcome and feel hopeless and hardened.
Allah is giving us the example of stones as a comparison. Even stones that are hard and lifeless can break and release pure life giving water then what about us? We human beings have hearts and most importantly have the ability to select, reflect and try.
So it's possible to turn back and overcome bad habits that weigh our s...
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14
2
Sarah R
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:74
There are 3 types of rocks that are mentioned here:
🪨 An example of abundant good, similar to a believer who benefits others around him. He keeps gaining knowledge and rivers of khair gush forth from him.
🪨 The second is that of extremely hard rocks, those that have reached the extent of being hard.
It absorbs water but it remains deep-seated and doesn’t flow. Until a calamity or misfortune occurs and then goodness - all that has been absorbe...
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4
0
DrHaleema Anwar
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 57:16, 59:21, 2:74
It trembles me to the core when the ayah says, 'Has the time not yet come for believers’ hearts to be humbled at the remembrance of Allah'. The word of Allah humble and turn mountain into dusts (خَٰشِعًا مُّتَصَدِّعًا مِّنْ خَشْيَةِ ٱللَّهِ) if it were revealed on them, yet my heart isn't moved when these word are recited. This forces me to think, 'has my heart become harder then a rock? (كَٱلْحِجَارَةِ أَوْ أَشَدُّ قَسْوَةً).'
When the word of ...
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22
2
Sundas Ejaz
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:74
ECG is a test known to detect heart problems, and this helps doctors to determine the best course of action for any abnormalities detected during the inspection. The patient will follow all the necessary precautions advised by his doctor, and the patient will take any prescribed medicine on-time. This is because it is clear the patient wants to have a healthy heart — the patient wants to live and be functional. As such, the patient may need to le...
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23
9
Wael Hamza
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:74, 57:17
A short quote from Ibn 3ata' and a small addition of mine
'How would a heart brighten while the images of the world cover its mirror? How can it travel to Allah while chained by its desires? How can it ever stand before the presence of Allah without getting purified from its heedlessness? How would it understand the hidden secrets while it has not repented from its faults?' Ibn 3aTa’ - translated.
I add 'How would it even try while being like t...
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11
0
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