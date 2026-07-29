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Al-Baqarah
70
2:70
قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
قَالُوا۟ ٱدْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُبَيِّن لَّنَا مَا هِىَ إِنَّ ٱلْبَقَرَ تَشَـٰبَهَ عَلَيْنَا وَإِنَّآ إِن شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَمُهْتَدُونَ ٧٠
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
他们说：请你替我们请求你的主为我们说明那头牛的情状，因为在我们看来，牛都是相似的，如果真主意欲，我们必获指导。
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圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
ekaterina myachina
跟随
11周前
·
参考
节 2:67-71
Though They Almost Did Not
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:67–71) through the Hadith
The command in these verses begins with striking simplicity:
﴿إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَأْمُرُكُمْ أَن تَذْبَحُوا۟ بَقَرَةً﴾
“Indeed, Allah commands you to slaughter a cow.” — 2:67
But the simplicity does not remain.
The questions begin:
what kind of cow,
what age,
what color.
And with every question, the matter becomes narrower and more difficult.
According to the classical ...
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5
2
Huma A.
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:67-74
Surah Al-Baqarah Ayah 67-74
This Ayah teaches me to not ask many questions, it just complicates the order. Do as Allah has told you, without asking questions, without making it complicated
The nature of the question depends on the niyyah. Will the question bring me closer to Allah or take me away?
A question that is asked with pure intention of increasing knowledge and faith is a praiseworthy question. A question that is asked just to argue or ...
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16
2
Marjan
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 37:102, 2:67-71
2:67 Remember when Moses said to his people, ‘God commands you to sacrifice a cow,’ they said, ‘Are you making fun of us?’ He answered, ‘God forbid that I should be so ignorant.’
68 They said, ‘Call on your Lord for us, to show us what sort it should be.’ He answered, ‘God says the cow should be neither too old nor too young, but in between, so do as you are commanded.’
69 They said, ‘Call on your Lord for us, to show us what colour it should b...
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7
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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9
0
Khaleda Begum
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:68-73
Parenting tips from the story of cow
People of Bani Israel didn’t want to slaughter the cow. So they keep making excuses. But how Musa (as) approach them against each of their excuses teaches me a parenting lesson.
When we ask our kids to do something they don’t like, they keep making excuses and we loose our temper after one or two excuses and the moment we loose our cool, shaitan enters to the scene. The result is frustrating for parents, chil...
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15
2
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