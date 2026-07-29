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Al-Baqarah
63
2:63
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ ٱلطُّورَ خُذُوا۟ مَآ ءَاتَيْنَـٰكُم بِقُوَّةٍۢ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ مَا فِيهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٦٣
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
当时，我与你们缔约，并将山树立在你们的上面，我说：你们当坚守我所赐你们的经典，并且当牢记其中的律例，以便你们敬畏。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Baraka Flow
跟随
7周前
·
参考
节 2:63, 2:74
Let us ponder the lesson of the mountains.
The people of Thamud carved magnificent homes into mountains, feeling secure in their strength, until they were destroyed by their arrogance.
When Musa (A.S.) asked to see Allah, he was told to look at a mountain. When Allah revealed Himself to it, the mountain crumbled to dust.
When the Flood came, Nuh’s disbelieving son sought refuge on a mountain, believing it could save him. Yet he drowned, while ...
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19
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
46周前
·
参考
节 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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37
10
ekaterina myachina
跟随
11周前
·
参考
节 2:63-64
Held by Mercy
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:63–2:64) through the Hadith
There is something almost overwhelming in the imagery of these verses.
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَاقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ الطُّورَ
“And [recall] when We took your covenant and raised above you the Mount...”— 2:63
The classical tafsir describes this as a moment of immense fear and gravity —
a covenant taken under the shadow of the mountain itself.
And yet, after all of this, ...
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6
3
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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9
0
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