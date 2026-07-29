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Al-Baqarah
48
2:48
واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨
وَٱتَّقُوا۟ يَوْمًۭا لَّا تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْسٍۢ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُقْبَلُ مِنْهَا شَفَـٰعَةٌۭ وَلَا يُؤْخَذُ مِنْهَا عَدْلٌۭ وَلَا هُمْ يُنصَرُونَ ٤٨
وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
你们当防备将来有这样的一日：任何人不能替任何人帮一点忙，任何人的说情，都不蒙接受，任何人的赎金，都不蒙采纳，他们也不获援助。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hammad Fahim
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:48
Beyond Ramadan, the recitation, reflection and engagement of the Quran is a habit we must seek to build. It Is sufficient to know that the Quran will appear as an intercession and an interceder, intervening on our behalf on the day of judgement.
The reward of the one who acquaints himself with the Quran is immense. The following hadeeth gives us this description:
Buraydah reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said,...
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20
5
Amirah Ali
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:48
Use the time in this life wisely, remember that life here is merely a test and we must prepare for the final hour, for it is our actions and how we chose to live in this dunya which will determine whether our book of deeds is handed to us in our right hand or our left (and above this the will of Allah swt and whom he chooses to forgive.) No soul or being will help us on that day. Only Allah Swt holds such power, we are all nothing in comparison t...
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11
1
Eman Fatima
跟随
11周前
·
参考
节 2:47-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
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24
4
ekaterina myachina
跟随
13周前
·
参考
节 2:47-48
What Is Yours to Carry
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:47–48) through the Hadith
There were a few moments that lingered—
perhaps for someone else as well, still learning.
What these ayahs invite us to loosen our hold on.
It begins not with warning but with remembering.
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ
“O Children of Israel, remember My favor which I bestowed upon you…” (2:47)
Not a demand.
More lik...
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8
0
Noorr Sahar
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:47-50
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
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9
1
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