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Al-Baqarah
41
2:41
وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
وَءَامِنُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلْتُ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا مَعَكُمْ وَلَا تَكُونُوٓا۟ أَوَّلَ كَافِرٍۭ بِهِۦ ۖ وَلَا تَشْتَرُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِى ثَمَنًۭا قَلِيلًۭا وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱتَّقُونِ ٤١
وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
你们当信我所降示的，这能证实你们所有的经典，你们不要做首先不信的人，不要以廉价出卖我的迹象，你们应当只敬畏我。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Maliha Khan
跟随
31周前
·
参考
节 2:41
"And be mindful of Me." The greatest secret of being closer to Allah and earn peace of heart and certainty lies here. May Allah grant us this mindfulness of Him. Ameen.
7
0
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:2-5, 2:41, 62:5
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,
I am currently in a position whereby I cannot do so much note-taking. Usually I have been doing taddabur whilst reading the Qur’an. However, it’s been some time that I have not spent as much time ‘listening’ to the Qur’an. So I decided to listen to the Qur’an and ponder upon it’s meaning.
At the beginning of Surah Al Baqara, two ayats not so far apart from each other struck me particu...
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17
2
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:41
Meaning dont be the first among the children of Israel to deny it, as the kuffar of quraish denied it before them
1
0
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