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Al-Baqarah
40
2:40
يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَوْفُوا۟ بِعَهْدِىٓ أُوفِ بِعَهْدِكُمْ وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱرْهَبُونِ ٤٠
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
以色列的後裔啊！你们当铭记我所赐你们的恩惠，你们当履行对我的约言，我就履行对你们的约言；你们应当只畏惧我。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Jasser Auda
跟随
5周前
·
参考
节 2:40
"And fulfill My covenant so that I fulfill your covenant."
This part of the ayah indicates that Allah's covenants with them, such as preferring them over the worlds, the sacred land, and leadership over people, are all conditional upon their upholding the banner of the true religion, Islam, and fulfilling its requirements.
These covenants are not because of their lineage or ethnicity. Their claim to be "God's chosen people" was valid when the C...
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7
1
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:152, 2:40, 4:19
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Safeguard Allah’s commands and He will safeguard you.
I remember when I was a teenager and I read the penguin translation of the Qur’an in English this ayah made me pause and reflect. I took the words quite literally and I understood that I don’t quite understand this ayah then. Today, I felt I understood this ayah differently.
I have just finished reading ‘The Legacy of the Prophet’ by...
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31
3
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 5:12, 2:40
Some say the covenant mentioned in surah Baqarah to bani israel is the one mentioned in Surah Maeda. This is an example of explaining the quran through the quran.
0
0
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:40, 19:28
Calling then by the name of their father Jacob AKA Israel PBUH is a way to remind them of the righteousness of their forefather in order to encourage them to obey His command the way you say to someone 'oh son of generous parents, give in charity '. The same approach was used to remind Maryam AS of her families righteousness when she was wrongfully accused.
0
0
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