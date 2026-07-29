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Al-Baqarah
35
2:35
وقلنا يا ادم اسكن انت وزوجك الجنة وكلا منها رغدا حيث شيتما ولا تقربا هاذه الشجرة فتكونا من الظالمين ٣٥
وَقُلْنَا يَـٰٓـَٔادَمُ ٱسْكُنْ أَنتَ وَزَوْجُكَ ٱلْجَنَّةَ وَكُلَا مِنْهَا رَغَدًا حَيْثُ شِئْتُمَا وَلَا تَقْرَبَا هَـٰذِهِ ٱلشَّجَرَةَ فَتَكُونَا مِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٣٥
وَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
ٱسۡكُنۡ
أَنتَ
وَزَوۡجُكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَكُلَا
مِنۡهَا
رَغَدًا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمَا
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلشَّجَرَةَ
فَتَكُونَا
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٣٥
我说：阿丹啊！你和你的妻子同住乐园吧！你们俩可以任意吃园里所有丰富的食物，你们俩不要临近这棵树；否则，就要变成不义的人。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Kulsum Maniar
跟随
24周前
·
参考
节 2:35, 2:168
Quick reflection:
#joy
Waves of happiness and sadness pass through the heart everyday. But there are moments when the sadness threatens to settle in and make a home there. Isn't that the case with everyone? We start thinking "Oh but look at this problem and that problem, why shouldn't I remain sad?"
But in one moment like that today I was reminded of this ayah and the only way to describe it is being refilled from a giant fountain of pur...
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41
4
Iraj Marjan
跟随
2年前
·
参考
章 111 和 节 2:35
The First and the Last woman in Quran
The first woman of Quran has been mentioned in regard of her actions and so is the last woman.
the first woman is not disclosed by her name, nor the last woman
The first woman is described by the favors done to her by the most merciful
The last woman has been disclosed with the severe punishment she will have to endure in the next life.
The first woman was tempted then repented to her Lord
The last woman was...
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15
0
Aijaz Ansari
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:35
The first thing that Allah created was the Pen - Al Qalam. He commanded the pen to write. The pen asked him 'What shall I write?' He commanded it: 'Write Qadr : all that has already happened and that will happen until eternity.' This happened 50,000 years before the creation of the Heavens and the Earth. [Ahmad Tirmidhi]
At this time in our history when Allah is warning Adam AS to stay away from the tree, He is fully aware of what is yet to hap...
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11
12
ekaterina myachina
跟随
13周前
·
参考
节 2:35-36, 7:23
Between Error and Return
Reading Al-Baqara (2:35-36) through the Hadith
There seems to be a quiet way in which mistakes appear.
Not always as something dramatic or sudden, but as a small shift —
a moment where a boundary is crossed almost without noticing,
and only afterwards does it begin to settle in.
وَقُلْنَا يَا آدَمُ اسْكُنْ أَنتَ وَزَوْجُكَ الْجَنَّةَ وَكُلَا مِنْهَا رَغَدًا حَيْثُ شِئْتُمَا وَلَا تَقْرَبَا هَٰذِهِ الشَّجَرَةَ فَتَكُو...
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13
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:35-37
﷽
We all have our weaknesses and temptations within us. It's a part of our human nature, a test that Allah (SWT) has placed within us. Sometimes, these desires align with the boundaries set by Allah, and there are permissible ways to fulfil them. But when these desires fall outside the hudud, the sacred boundaries set by Allah, there is no lawful way to fulfil them. The life of this world is restricted by the divine laws and boundaries establish...
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8
0
R. Ebied
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:29-37
These verses spell out God's love for us. He created the earth, the seven heavens, brought forth our father Adam as a dignified human being, gifting him with knowledge, asked the angels to prostrate before him, told him to enjoy all of the blessings in heaven with his spouse except one tree, and when Satan deceived them , Allah taught Adam how to repent - He did not leave him alone or not forgive him.
To God belongs the greater example, just a...
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12
3
Dania Hijazi
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:35-37
Allah created the Earth for us, then created us and honored us by having the angels prostrate to a human. Allah then further bestows His favor on human beings by allowing Adam to live in paradise. From the beginning of our creation Allah has blessed humans with gift after gift, blessing after blessing. So what does Our Master want in return? Allah only gives Adam one simple command, a command that is only for Adam’s benefit not Allah’s. Such a si...
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2
1
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:35-37, 20:82
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
I was reading the following ayats today, and it occurred to me that Allah azza wa jal had warned Adam Alahis salaam not to approach the tree or else he will be a wrongdoer. Yet, Satan managed to deceive them. But, I told myself ‘notice how Allah azza wa jal’ inspired Adam Alahis salaam with words seeking sincere repentance.
I have seen many individuals feel an enormous amount of shame and ...
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32
6
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