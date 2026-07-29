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Al-Baqarah
263
2:263
۞ قول معروف ومغفرة خير من صدقة يتبعها اذى والله غني حليم ٢٦٣
۞ قَوْلٌۭ مَّعْرُوفٌۭ وَمَغْفِرَةٌ خَيْرٌۭ مِّن صَدَقَةٍۢ يَتْبَعُهَآ أَذًۭى ۗ وَٱللَّهُ غَنِىٌّ حَلِيمٌۭ ٢٦٣
۞ قَوۡلٞ
مَّعۡرُوفٞ
وَمَغۡفِرَةٌ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّن
صَدَقَةٖ
يَتۡبَعُهَآ
أَذٗىۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَنِيٌّ
حَلِيمٞ
٢٦٣
与其在施舍之後，损害受施的人，不如以婉言谢绝他，并赦宥他的烦扰。真主是自足的，是至容的。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
R. Ebied
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:263
Your kind words to someone who is hurting, someone who is alone, someone who is looking for hope can be worth more than donating thousands of dollars followed by harm. Why? Because kind words are a form of 'jabr al khawatir' - an expression in arabic that loosely translates to mending one’s hurt/feelings.
Words have power. Words have impact. They can raise a spirit or demoralize it. They can mend a heart or hurt it. They can spark hope or dim i...
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45
6
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:263
Reflecting on this verse and the one that proceeds it, two things easily come to mind and they both revolve around how Shaytan distracts us when we in the process of carrying out a good deed especially giving charity..The common thoughts that can some time plague you are 'Are they really in need' ? 'Are they pretending' or sometimes it could just be around the attitude of the one who is in need which may come off to you sometimes as 'entitled' or...
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6
1
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