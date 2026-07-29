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Al-Baqarah
247
2:247
وقال لهم نبيهم ان الله قد بعث لكم طالوت ملكا قالوا انى يكون له الملك علينا ونحن احق بالملك منه ولم يوت سعة من المال قال ان الله اصطفاه عليكم وزاده بسطة في العلم والجسم والله يوتي ملكه من يشاء والله واسع عليم ٢٤٧
وَقَالَ لَهُمْ نَبِيُّهُمْ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ قَدْ بَعَثَ لَكُمْ طَالُوتَ مَلِكًۭا ۚ قَالُوٓا۟ أَنَّىٰ يَكُونُ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ عَلَيْنَا وَنَحْنُ أَحَقُّ بِٱلْمُلْكِ مِنْهُ وَلَمْ يُؤْتَ سَعَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلْمَالِ ۚ قَالَ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ٱصْطَفَىٰهُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَزَادَهُۥ بَسْطَةًۭ فِى ٱلْعِلْمِ وَٱلْجِسْمِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ يُؤْتِى مُلْكَهُۥ مَن يَشَآءُ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ وَٰسِعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٤٧
وَقَالَ
لَهُمۡ
نَبِيُّهُمۡ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
قَدۡ
بَعَثَ
لَكُمۡ
طَالُوتَ
مَلِكٗاۚ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَنَّىٰ
يَكُونُ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَنَحۡنُ
أَحَقُّ
بِٱلۡمُلۡكِ
مِنۡهُ
وَلَمۡ
يُؤۡتَ
سَعَةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡمَالِۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰهُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَزَادَهُۥ
بَسۡطَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡعِلۡمِ
وَٱلۡجِسۡمِۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
يُؤۡتِي
مُلۡكَهُۥ
مَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
وَٰسِعٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٤٧
他们的先知对他们说：真主确已为你们立塔鲁特为国王了。他们说：他怎麽配做我们的国王呢？我们是比他更配做国王的，况且他没有丰富的财产。他说：真主确已选他为你们的领袖，并且加赐他渊博的学识和健壮的体魄。真主常常把国权赏赐自己所意欲的人。真主是宽大的，全知的。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
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跟随
18周前
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参考
节 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
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2
Nadrah
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:247
Last night, my friends and I were discussing this verse. When I was to reflect on myself, Allah reminds me to not be ignorant and proud of everything He has bestowed upon me because, without His Blessing, I'm nothing. Moreover, being ignorant and proud are the characteristic of syaitan and do I really want to walk the same path? Can I deal with the same consequences? I must remember that Allah's punishment is far worse than I can imagine. So, wit...
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4
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Sirotum Daud
跟随
12周前
·
参考
节 32:24, 2:246-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
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3
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