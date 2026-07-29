登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
243
2:243
۞ الم تر الى الذين خرجوا من ديارهم وهم الوف حذر الموت فقال لهم الله موتوا ثم احياهم ان الله لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٢٤٣
۞ أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى ٱلَّذِينَ خَرَجُوا۟ مِن دِيَـٰرِهِمْ وَهُمْ أُلُوفٌ حَذَرَ ٱلْمَوْتِ فَقَالَ لَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ مُوتُوا۟ ثُمَّ أَحْيَـٰهُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلنَّاسِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٢٤٣
۞ أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
إِلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَرَجُواْ
مِن
دِيَٰرِهِمۡ
وَهُمۡ
أُلُوفٌ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
فَقَالَ
لَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
مُوتُواْ
ثُمَّ
أَحۡيَٰهُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٢٤٣
你没有知道，那为怕死而整千整万的从自己家里逃亡出去的人吗？真主曾对他们说：你们死亡吧。嗣後，又使他们复活。真主对於世人确是有恩惠的，但世人大半不感谢。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Rayaan Shafi
跟随
7周前
·
参考
节 2:243, 67:16
One day I finished work late at night, and I had to come home by taking a bus and then walk for about 15 minutes to reach home. So, my parents were telling me not to come by myself and they insisted that either they or my brother will pick me up from work by car, because they felt concern for me if I walked in the dark streets by myself at that time, especially since some bad incidents have occurred in our neighborhood.
But, I told them not to w...
查看更多
35
6
Nadrah
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 29:57, 2:243, 3:185
Death, is it a blessing or suffering? Everyone fear leaving this world without much preparation. I heard many stories of death related experience yesterday. How one suffered from it and how one sudden death has a beautiful flow and end. They got me thinking, how did I want my ending to be? I keep on asking myself yesterday, am I dying? The aforementioned is due to some changes I keep on experiencing. I know very well that I need extra time to rep...
查看更多
6
0
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文