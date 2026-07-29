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Al-Baqarah
231
2:231
واذا طلقتم النساء فبلغن اجلهن فامسكوهن بمعروف او سرحوهن بمعروف ولا تمسكوهن ضرارا لتعتدوا ومن يفعل ذالك فقد ظلم نفسه ولا تتخذوا ايات الله هزوا واذكروا نعمت الله عليكم وما انزل عليكم من الكتاب والحكمة يعظكم به واتقوا الله واعلموا ان الله بكل شيء عليم ٢٣١
وَإِذَا طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ فَبَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ فَأَمْسِكُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍ أَوْ سَرِّحُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍۢ ۚ وَلَا تُمْسِكُوهُنَّ ضِرَارًۭا لِّتَعْتَدُوا۟ ۚ وَمَن يَفْعَلْ ذَٰلِكَ فَقَدْ ظَلَمَ نَفْسَهُۥ ۚ وَلَا تَتَّخِذُوٓا۟ ءَايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ هُزُوًۭا ۚ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَمَآ أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكُم مِّنَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَٱلْحِكْمَةِ يَعِظُكُم بِهِۦ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٣١
وَإِذَا
طَلَّقۡتُمُ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
فَبَلَغۡنَ
أَجَلَهُنَّ
فَأَمۡسِكُوهُنَّ
بِمَعۡرُوفٍ
أَوۡ
سَرِّحُوهُنَّ
بِمَعۡرُوفٖۚ
وَلَا
تُمۡسِكُوهُنَّ
ضِرَارٗا
لِّتَعۡتَدُواْۚ
وَمَن
يَفۡعَلۡ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَقَدۡ
ظَلَمَ
نَفۡسَهُۥۚ
وَلَا
تَتَّخِذُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
هُزُوٗاۚ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَمَآ
أَنزَلَ
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةِ
يَعِظُكُم
بِهِۦۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٣١
当你们休妻，而她们待婚满期的时候，你们当以善意挽留她们，或以优礼解放她们；不要为妨害她们而加以挽留，以便你们侵害她们。谁做了这件事，谁确已自欺了。你们不要把真主的迹象当做笑柄，你们当铭记真主所赐你们的恩惠，铭记他降示你们天经和智慧，用以教训你们。你们当敬畏真主，当知道真主对於万物是全知的。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Amina Khalil
跟随
16周前
·
参考
节 2:231
Allah gives so much dignity to divorced women in the Quran.
It’s so sad to think about how women in many cultures are treated with suspicion just because they are divorced.
Regardless of the reason, divorce becomes like a stain on their persona.
15
1
Iman 2 Madinah
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:231
Look at this ayah and Allah's guidance in the context of marriage and divorce.
This ayah instructs the husband 'Do not hold on to them with intent to harm them and commit aggression:'
And then what if someone does this? Well Allah is saying: 'Whoever does that surely wrongs his own soul. ' Dhulm upon themselves!!
What's as scary or maybe even scarier, is Allah's warning which comes next:
Below are 4 different English translations of: وَلَا ت...
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11
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