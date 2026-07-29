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Al-Baqarah
23
2:23
وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍۢ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَىٰ عَبْدِنَا فَأْتُوا۟ بِسُورَةٍۢ مِّن مِّثْلِهِۦ وَٱدْعُوا۟ شُهَدَآءَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٢٣
وَإِن
كُنتُمۡ
فِي
رَيۡبٖ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِنَا
فَأۡتُواْ
بِسُورَةٖ
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
وَٱدۡعُواْ
شُهَدَآءَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٣
如果你们怀疑我所降示给我的仆人的经典，那末，你们试拟作一章，并舍真主而祈祷你们的见证，如果你们是诚实的。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hammad Fahim
跟随
23周前
·
参考
节 3:191, 67:3, 2:23
You will find no discrepancy in what the Compassionate One creates, so look again and check for yourself: can you spot any cracks?
All of Allah's creation is underpinned by His rahma. The atmosphere, living creatures the planets in their precise orbits operate by His rahma and wisdom. Nothing exists randomly; everything is sustained with perfect decree and design.
So look again and check for yourself: can you spot any cracks?
This verse calls...
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22
5
Soulfull Mental Healfh
跟随
23周前
·
参考
节 2:23
The following points make replicating the Quran impossible:
It is not a man-made book to begin with it is the word of God
Many intelligent people existed in the past and many intelligent people exist now and yet none have been able to match the knowledge base and accuracy of the Quran (if only intelligence was the criteria - whilst Allah challenges whoever wants to take help from every other source Jinn and mankind except Himself)
The eloquenc...
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6
0
Wafia noor
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:23, 55:13
Aslam o alaikum
Notice how the scent from a rose never fades away even if you pluck them or keep them in books for years, but human created rose scented perfumes fade away so easily after a day or 2.
That's the difference in Allah's creation and mankind's things that we make from knowledge given by Allah. Allah's creation is perfect and long-lasting just like the scent of a rose, but mankind's creation is inspiration from nature one way or the o...
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27
3
Salihu Abba
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 17:88, 17:82, 2:23
What Does Allah’s Challenge to Bring Forth a Similitude of the Qur’an Mean?
In Qur’anic verses such as 2:23 and 17:88, Allah challenges humanity and jinn to produce a text comparable to the Qur’an. This challenge has sparked attempts throughout history, yet none have succeeded. The question arises: How do we measure success in meeting this challenge? What is the metric?
The Need for Metrics
Since the Qur’anic challenge was issued, many have tri...
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14
7
Syeda Bokhari
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:23
It's a challenge to produce a similar surah.
There's definitely NO alternative to the Quran. Often we turn to the motivational speakers and inspirational material to get some guidelines. But they are No alternatives to the Quran. It's a message to us. Seek guidance and inspiration through Quran or through sources that essentially flow from it. How can anyone tell us what to do when Allah being our Creator has already revealed to us the paths. O...
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5
0
Syed Hassan
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:23
Reflections on 2:23 - Specifically on the word Surah:
* The word Surah occurs a few times in the Qur`an but this is its first occurrence. Dr. Bassam Saeh indicates that although the 7th century Arab was familiar with this word, it had never been used in the context of text put together in some type of cohesion, a chapter. The Arab would have recognized this term to be a cognate of سُور which meant a high city wall, or سُورة which meant lofty, el...
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5
0
Hana Alasry
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 45:23, 2:23, 10:38, 28:49-57
Other places in the Quran (in surat Baqara and Yunus), the quraysh, a people that prided themselves on mastery of language and poetry, are challenged to bring scripture. It's a rhetorical challenge because obviously, scripture is only from Allah. They could never produce the likes of it. The awe even the idolators had at the Quran is easily understood by their propaganda campaign: they begin by calling the Prophet (saw) a poet, but realize the wo...
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8
1
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 52:34, 2:23, 11:13, 10:38, 17:88
Why did Quraish torture and expel their own children, sacrifice their men's lives in battle against the Muslims, and spend countless amounts of money fighting the Muslims when all they had to do was gather their poetic skills in coming up with a few verses like the Quran, even as small as surah al Kawthar. Why did history not record even a single attempt from Quraish? Wouldn't it have been easier for them to do that than wear themselves out in fi...
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3
0
ekaterina myachina
跟随
14周前
·
参考
节 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
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11
0
Salah Sheikh
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:23-24, 59:11, 19:34
Here are just a few of examples from the Qur'an that have always filled me with awe and reverance of Allah.
1. Allah exposing the Hypocrites and unravelling their secret plots for everyone to see.
2. Allah giving the true story of Jesus AS after his ummah rejected him and then altered his message beyond recognition.
3. Allah challenging the detractors of Islam to produce a single chapter like the Qur'an before procceding to tell them that they w...
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2
1
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