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Al-Baqarah
224
2:224
ولا تجعلوا الله عرضة لايمانكم ان تبروا وتتقوا وتصلحوا بين الناس والله سميع عليم ٢٢٤
وَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عُرْضَةًۭ لِّأَيْمَـٰنِكُمْ أَن تَبَرُّوا۟ وَتَتَّقُوا۟ وَتُصْلِحُوا۟ بَيْنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٢٤
وَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
عُرۡضَةٗ
لِّأَيۡمَٰنِكُمۡ
أَن
تَبَرُّواْ
وَتَتَّقُواْ
وَتُصۡلِحُواْ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
سَمِيعٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٢٤
你们不要为自己的盟誓而以真主为障碍，以致不能行善，不能敬畏，不能调解。真主是全聪的，是全知的。
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基拉特
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Anthony Den Braven
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:224
It could be observed a preponderance times in history and contemporaneously, there are wolves amongst the sheep in our Abrahamic faiths - they neglect the principle of peace deeming the Lord as a mere supplementation to the establishment of their protectorate and assertion of embezzled interests.
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