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Al-Baqarah
22
2:22
الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢
ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلْأَرْضَ فِرَٰشًۭا وَٱلسَّمَآءَ بِنَآءًۭ وَأَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجَ بِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ رِزْقًۭا لَّكُمْ ۖ فَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ لِلَّهِ أَندَادًۭا وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ٢٢
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
他以大地为你们的席，以天空为你们的幕，并且从云中降下雨水，而借雨水生许多果实，做你们的给养，所以你们不要明知故犯地给真主树立匹敌。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:22
﷽
The earth stretches out beneath me, a stable, constant place to live, to work, to grow,
and above it, the sky stands vast and protective, wrapping around all of creation.
Every drop of rain that falls is a mercy, a gift sent from above,
feeding the land, filling rivers, and nourishing the plants that provide food for us.
It's so easy to take for granted, yet when I pause to reflect,
I feel how all of this is part of Allah’s care—
how we...
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18
3
Sol Fiamante
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:22
voi coloro che non ci credete avete la scelta di fare quello che volete ma alla fine le vostre scelte vi porteranno nel mondo delle tenebre avete ancora tempo per le scelte giuste e andrete nel mondo della luce.
1
1
Sherene Mansor
跟随
3年前
·
参考
章 1 和 节 3:2-6, 2:22, 2:255, 4:171-172
I used to skip the parts of the Quran that described Allaah SWT.
I would focus on those parts that i thought were important; the rules and basically what was expected of me.
Till I discovered a beautiful world;
The world of knowing Allah SWT.
'The Jewels of the Quran' by Muhammad Abul Quasem, took my study of the Quran to a definitive turn. In this book, the author simplified the writings of Imam Al Ghazali rahimahullah. This was my first int...
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8
8
ekaterina myachina
跟随
14周前
·
参考
节 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
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11
0
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