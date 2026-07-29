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Al-Baqarah
215
2:215
يسالونك ماذا ينفقون قل ما انفقتم من خير فللوالدين والاقربين واليتامى والمساكين وابن السبيل وما تفعلوا من خير فان الله به عليم ٢١٥
يَسْـَٔلُونَكَ مَاذَا يُنفِقُونَ ۖ قُلْ مَآ أَنفَقْتُم مِّنْ خَيْرٍۢ فَلِلْوَٰلِدَيْنِ وَٱلْأَقْرَبِينَ وَٱلْيَتَـٰمَىٰ وَٱلْمَسَـٰكِينِ وَٱبْنِ ٱلسَّبِيلِ ۗ وَمَا تَفْعَلُوا۟ مِنْ خَيْرٍۢ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِهِۦ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢١٥
يَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
مَاذَا
يُنفِقُونَۖ
قُلۡ
مَآ
أَنفَقۡتُم
مِّنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَلِلۡوَٰلِدَيۡنِ
وَٱلۡأَقۡرَبِينَ
وَٱلۡيَتَٰمَىٰ
وَٱلۡمَسَٰكِينِ
وَٱبۡنِ
ٱلسَّبِيلِۗ
وَمَا
تَفۡعَلُواْ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِهِۦ
عَلِيمٞ
٢١٥
他们问你他们应该怎样费用，你说：你们所费用的财产，当费用於父母、至亲、孤儿、贫民、旅客。你们无论行甚麽善功，都确是真主所全知的。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 63:10, 2:215, 11:115
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
I often look at nature to appreciate how Allaah has created everything for us. Sometimes, the nature takes my breath away that I think glory be to Allaah, how will it be in jannah?
As I am reflecting upon the Qur’an and studying tafsir, I realise tests do not only consist of trials but tests also include blessings.
I also realise that to be able to be amongst nature, serenity, ...
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35
4
A Siddiqui
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 35:29-30, 42:23, 2:215, 2:110
Yesterday while I was doing some work around the house, my 3 year old daughter came to show me a $1 bill she found somewhere and said, 'I wanna give this dolla to poy peepo (I want to give this dollar to poor people)'. Even though it was probably my dollar bill to begin with, I wanted to give her a thousand dollars in return! It made me think:
'How much more appreciative and more generous is Allah to His slave than a mother is to her child?'
He...
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28
6
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