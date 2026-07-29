登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
211
2:211
سل بني اسراييل كم اتيناهم من اية بينة ومن يبدل نعمة الله من بعد ما جاءته فان الله شديد العقاب ٢١١
سَلْ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ كَمْ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُم مِّنْ ءَايَةٍۭ بَيِّنَةٍۢ ۗ وَمَن يُبَدِّلْ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا جَآءَتْهُ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعِقَابِ ٢١١
سَلۡ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
كَمۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُم
مِّنۡ
ءَايَةِۭ
بَيِّنَةٖۗ
وَمَن
يُبَدِّلۡ
نِعۡمَةَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
جَآءَتۡهُ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
شَدِيدُ
ٱلۡعِقَابِ
٢١١
你问以色列的後裔，我赏赐过他们若干明显的迹象。真主的恩典降临之後，凡加以变更的人，（真主必定惩罚他），因为真主的刑罚确是严厉的。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 1:6-7, 2:211
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most kind,
I remember during my teenage years, often I would enjoy listening to the recitation of the Qur’an. Surah Al Mulk was one of my favourite suwars to listen to. However, I did not contemplate very deeply though some ayats would make me pause and reflect. I still had not grasped much meaning.
Then, I remember as a growing adult, reading the translation of the Qur’an in English (because I coul...
查看更多
25
7
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:211, 14:7
Bani Israel changed the blessings Allah SWT gave them by not being grateful, and the blessings turned to punishments against them.
Compare that with his promise that if you thank him for the blessings, not only will he allow you to keep them, but he will increase them for you, whether they are blessings of religion, or matters of dunya.
2
0
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文