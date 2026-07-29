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Al-Baqarah
203
2:203
۞ واذكروا الله في ايام معدودات فمن تعجل في يومين فلا اثم عليه ومن تاخر فلا اثم عليه لمن اتقى واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم اليه تحشرون ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فِىٓ أَيَّامٍۢ مَّعْدُودَٰتٍۢ ۚ فَمَن تَعَجَّلَ فِى يَوْمَيْنِ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ وَمَن تَأَخَّرَ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ لِمَنِ ٱتَّقَىٰ ۗ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُمْ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
فِيٓ
أَيَّامٖ
مَّعۡدُودَٰتٖۚ
فَمَن
تَعَجَّلَ
فِي
يَوۡمَيۡنِ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَمَن
تَأَخَّرَ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
لِمَنِ
ٱتَّقَىٰۗ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٢٠٣
你们当在数日内记念真主，在两日内仓猝起程的人，毫无罪过；延迟的人，也无罪过。（抉择的权利），专归敬畏的人。你们当敬畏真主，当知道你们只被集合在他那里。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Azimah Daud
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:203
Hajj Ends… But the Remembrance Begins
'And remember Allah during the appointed days…'
(Al-Baqarah 2:203)
And then what happens?
From verse 204 onwards — until the end of Juz 2 (verse 252) —Allah’s name and essence are everywhere. The word الله appears in almost all ayat. Go thru and discover them one by one.
Why This Pattern Matters?
Hajj Is a Journey of Returning to Allah
After we:
• Say Labbayk,
• Stand in Arafah,
• Sleep under the st...
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9
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:203, 22:27-28
﷽
I pray to Allah that every household in the Muslim ummah echoes with the profound sounds of duas and takbeerat on the Day of Hajj.
اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ، وَاللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، وَلِلَّهِ الْحَمْدُ
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah,
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa lillahil-hamd.
It is recommended to recite them frequently, especially after prayers,...
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13
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