登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
188
2:188
ولا تاكلوا اموالكم بينكم بالباطل وتدلوا بها الى الحكام لتاكلوا فريقا من اموال الناس بالاثم وانتم تعلمون ١٨٨
وَلَا تَأْكُلُوٓا۟ أَمْوَٰلَكُم بَيْنَكُم بِٱلْبَـٰطِلِ وَتُدْلُوا۟ بِهَآ إِلَى ٱلْحُكَّامِ لِتَأْكُلُوا۟ فَرِيقًۭا مِّنْ أَمْوَٰلِ ٱلنَّاسِ بِٱلْإِثْمِ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٨٨
وَلَا
تَأۡكُلُوٓاْ
أَمۡوَٰلَكُم
بَيۡنَكُم
بِٱلۡبَٰطِلِ
وَتُدۡلُواْ
بِهَآ
إِلَى
ٱلۡحُكَّامِ
لِتَأۡكُلُواْ
فَرِيقٗا
مِّنۡ
أَمۡوَٰلِ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٨٨
你们不要借诈术而侵蚀别人的财产，不要以别人的财产贿赂官吏，以便你们明知故犯地借罪行而侵蚀别人的一部分财产。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
ekaterina myachina
跟随
18周前
·
参考
节 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
查看更多
25
2
Kaynat Sarwar
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:188
'And do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly, or offer it to rulers/judges to consume a portion of wealth of others, by sinning, and you are aware.'
2:188
This is an uncomfortable topic, and I rarely talk about fiqh matters. But this is important and SO common nowadays.
This ayah forbids taking or earning any money unlawfully.
And this is not just about forbidding robberies and stealing money.
'Al baatil' means any kind of lies, deception a...
查看更多
6
1
tareq abed
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 2:188
Why would verses detailing the rules of Fasting in Ramadan be followed by a command to not each others wealth unjustly? Because if Ramadan disciplines you yo avoid what is normally permissiblie, like food and water, you should certainly be able to avoid that which is always inpermissible (i.e. the wealth of others).
Interestingly the word for bribe in Arabic, rashwa, has a derivative from its root used to refer to the rope of a well, rishaa'. Th...
查看更多
2
0
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文