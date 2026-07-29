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Al-Baqarah
187
2:187
احل لكم ليلة الصيام الرفث الى نسايكم هن لباس لكم وانتم لباس لهن علم الله انكم كنتم تختانون انفسكم فتاب عليكم وعفا عنكم فالان باشروهن وابتغوا ما كتب الله لكم وكلوا واشربوا حتى يتبين لكم الخيط الابيض من الخيط الاسود من الفجر ثم اتموا الصيام الى الليل ولا تباشروهن وانتم عاكفون في المساجد تلك حدود الله فلا تقربوها كذالك يبين الله اياته للناس لعلهم يتقون ١٨٧
أُحِلَّ لَكُمْ لَيْلَةَ ٱلصِّيَامِ ٱلرَّفَثُ إِلَىٰ نِسَآئِكُمْ ۚ هُنَّ لِبَاسٌۭ لَّكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ لِبَاسٌۭ لَّهُنَّ ۗ عَلِمَ ٱللَّهُ أَنَّكُمْ كُنتُمْ تَخْتَانُونَ أَنفُسَكُمْ فَتَابَ عَلَيْكُمْ وَعَفَا عَنكُمْ ۖ فَٱلْـَٔـٰنَ بَـٰشِرُوهُنَّ وَٱبْتَغُوا۟ مَا كَتَبَ ٱللَّهُ لَكُمْ ۚ وَكُلُوا۟ وَٱشْرَبُوا۟ حَتَّىٰ يَتَبَيَّنَ لَكُمُ ٱلْخَيْطُ ٱلْأَبْيَضُ مِنَ ٱلْخَيْطِ ٱلْأَسْوَدِ مِنَ ٱلْفَجْرِ ۖ ثُمَّ أَتِمُّوا۟ ٱلصِّيَامَ إِلَى ٱلَّيْلِ ۚ وَلَا تُبَـٰشِرُوهُنَّ وَأَنتُمْ عَـٰكِفُونَ فِى ٱلْمَسَـٰجِدِ ۗ تِلْكَ حُدُودُ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا تَقْرَبُوهَا ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ ٱللَّهُ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَّقُونَ ١٨٧
أُحِلَّ
لَكُمۡ
لَيۡلَةَ
ٱلصِّيَامِ
ٱلرَّفَثُ
إِلَىٰ
نِسَآئِكُمۡۚ
هُنَّ
لِبَاسٞ
لَّكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
لِبَاسٞ
لَّهُنَّۗ
عَلِمَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَنَّكُمۡ
كُنتُمۡ
تَخۡتَانُونَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَعَفَا
عَنكُمۡۖ
فَٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
بَٰشِرُوهُنَّ
وَٱبۡتَغُواْ
مَا
كَتَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَكُمۡۚ
وَكُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
حَتَّىٰ
يَتَبَيَّنَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡخَيۡطُ
ٱلۡأَبۡيَضُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡخَيۡطِ
ٱلۡأَسۡوَدِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡفَجۡرِۖ
ثُمَّ
أَتِمُّواْ
ٱلصِّيَامَ
إِلَى
ٱلَّيۡلِۚ
وَلَا
تُبَٰشِرُوهُنَّ
وَأَنتُمۡ
عَٰكِفُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَسَٰجِدِۗ
تِلۡكَ
حُدُودُ
ٱللَّهِ
فَلَا
تَقۡرَبُوهَاۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُبَيِّنُ
ٱللَّهُ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لِلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
١٨٧
斋戒的夜间，准你们和妻室交接。她们是你们的衣服，你们是她们的衣服。真主已知道你们自欺，而恕饶你们，赦免你们；现在，你们可以和她们交接，可以求真主为你们注定的（子女），可以吃，可以饮，至黎明时天边的黑线和白线对你们截然划分。然後整日斋戒，至於夜间。你们在清真寺幽居的时候，不要和她们交接。这是真主的法度，你们不要临近它。真主这样为世人阐明他的迹象，以便他们敬畏。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Ilham Amin
跟随
17周前
·
参考
节 2:61, 2:187
#RamadanTaughtMe
that we eat to worship.
"...˹You may˺ eat and drink until you see the light of dawn breaking the darkness of night, then complete the fast until nightfall..."
I have learnt many lessons over the years from Ramadan, but one lesson that stood out to me this year was the purpose of food. Ramadan was structured in a perfect way to aid worship. We begin our first meal of the day at Suhur, and that provides nourishment for the entir...
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22
0
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
跟随
20周前
·
参考
节 2:187
Allah devotes five ayaat in surah al-Baqarah [183-187] to the rulings of Ramadan. He mentions the last of these rulings and then concludes, saying
[وَلَا تُبَاشِرُوهُنَّ وَأَنتُمْ عَاكِفُونَ فِي الْمَسَاجِدِ ۗ تِلْكَ حُدُودُ اللَّهِ فَلَا تَقْرَبُوهَا ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّهُ آيَاتِهِ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَّقُونَ]
"... and do not approach your wives while you are making i'tikaaf in the mosques. These are Allah's limits, so do not come ...
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5
0
Fawzia Salahuddin
跟随
45周前
·
参考
节 2:187
Subhan Allah - Such a beautiful ayah explaining spousal intimacy. Not once, not twice but 3 times Allah mentions intimacy between spouses using the words ٱلرَّفَثُ (to say things without restriction, to talk sensually, to talk alone and uncensored with your wife) and لِبَاسٌۭ (garments & covers that are extremely close to the body) and تُبَـٰشِرُوهُنَّ ( bashr i.e skin contact). How poetic and elegant is the language of the Quran? To describe th...
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19
1
Maryam Nazar
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 7:26, 2:187
RAMADAN MUBARAK
Alhamdulillah that Allah blessed us all to reach the month of Ramadan...As i was reading the translation of Surah Baqarah ,i reached this verse and was thinking ; along with rulings of Ramadan Allah is saying us that spouses are clothing for each other. How beautifully Allah tailored it !!! SUBHANALLAH
Barakallah..💖💖💖 Many sisters and brothers already explained ,how one can be garment for their spouse ; just as clothing cove...
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9
5
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