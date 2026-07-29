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Al-Baqarah
179
2:179
ولكم في القصاص حياة يا اولي الالباب لعلكم تتقون ١٧٩
وَلَكُمْ فِى ٱلْقِصَاصِ حَيَوٰةٌۭ يَـٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ١٧٩
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡقِصَاصِ
حَيَوٰةٞ
يَٰٓأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
١٧٩
有理智的人们啊！你们在抵罪律中获得生命，（以此为制），以便你们敬畏。
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tareq abed
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 2:179
When a person intends to kill unjustly. and he remembers the penalty if charged with murder can be death, he will think twice about killing the person and thus 2 lives will be saved. The victim, and the killer who would have been killed in retaliation. Thus, their is life for us in the law of qisas or retaliation.
Due to excessive ease in criminal law when it comes to murderers, we see an excessive rise in murders and homicides since the time de...
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