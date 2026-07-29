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Al-Baqarah
175
2:175
اولايك الذين اشتروا الضلالة بالهدى والعذاب بالمغفرة فما اصبرهم على النار ١٧٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلضَّلَـٰلَةَ بِٱلْهُدَىٰ وَٱلْعَذَابَ بِٱلْمَغْفِرَةِ ۚ فَمَآ أَصْبَرَهُمْ عَلَى ٱلنَّارِ ١٧٥
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱشۡتَرَوُاْ
ٱلضَّلَٰلَةَ
بِٱلۡهُدَىٰ
وَٱلۡعَذَابَ
بِٱلۡمَغۡفِرَةِۚ
فَمَآ
أَصۡبَرَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّارِ
١٧٥
这等人，以正道换取迷误，以赦宥换取刑罚，他们真能忍受火刑！
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 39:53, 2:175
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Compassionate,
How many chances do we receive from people? With an employer, perhaps one or two, three or four if he or she is more generous? 6 or 8 from a friend and if they generous 9 or 10, from parents then a great deal more. Yet, there will be some sort of limit depending on the seriousness of non-compliance or seriousness of doing wrong.
Allah glory be to Him who has opened the door of r...
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9
0
sabah firdous
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:175
'How persistent they are in pursuit of Fire!'
These words make my stomach burn. I feel fear in the pit of my stomach.
The simplicity of the Truth.
Either my life is Pursuit of Allah's pleasure or my life is a Pursuit of Fire.
The persistency of what I'm trying to do, defines me. Not the achievement or completion but the act of trying over and over.
Ya Rabbi! Help us hold on to your Rope. Even when we are swayed by hardships of this world or b...
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