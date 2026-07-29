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Al-Baqarah
171
2:171
ومثل الذين كفروا كمثل الذي ينعق بما لا يسمع الا دعاء ونداء صم بكم عمي فهم لا يعقلون ١٧١
وَمَثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ كَمَثَلِ ٱلَّذِى يَنْعِقُ بِمَا لَا يَسْمَعُ إِلَّا دُعَآءًۭ وَنِدَآءًۭ ۚ صُمٌّۢ بُكْمٌ عُمْىٌۭ فَهُمْ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ ١٧١
وَمَثَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
يَنۡعِقُ
بِمَا
لَا
يَسۡمَعُ
إِلَّا
دُعَآءٗ
وَنِدَآءٗۚ
صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡقِلُونَ
١٧١
你号召不信道者，就象叫唤只会听呼喊的牲畜一样。（他们）是聋的，是哑的，是瞎的，故他们不了解。
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基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Anthony Den Braven
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:171
There is a certain emphasis on the delirium of unconscionable crowds who follow their masters as docile cattle. I consider the qualities of perception in this ayah - we shall impugn the authorities and our beliefs and therefore attempt to comprehend different spectrums of vision. It is not a call to a revolution, however, nor a rally to undermine tradition - wisdom of the entirety of the past generations surpasses that of ours current and perhaps...
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