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Al-Baqarah
161
2:161
ان الذين كفروا وماتوا وهم كفار اولايك عليهم لعنة الله والملايكة والناس اجمعين ١٦١
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ وَمَاتُوا۟ وَهُمْ كُفَّارٌ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ عَلَيْهِمْ لَعْنَةُ ٱللَّهِ وَٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ وَٱلنَّاسِ أَجْمَعِينَ ١٦١
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
وَمَاتُواْ
وَهُمۡ
كُفَّارٌ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
لَعۡنَةُ
ٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
وَٱلنَّاسِ
أَجۡمَعِينَ
١٦١
终身不信道、临死还不信道的人，必受真主的弃绝，必受天神和人类全体的诅咒。
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tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:159, 2:161
The first quoted verse mentions those who hide knowledge are 'cursed' by Allah. The next verse mentions the exception, and that is making tawbah and teaching the people, and Allahs curse wont apply.
The second quoted verse mentioned those who die on disbelief have the curse of Allah over them.
The first verse mentions the curse as a verb, yal3an, because a verb or action can come to an end, and that is because they are alive and can make tawba...
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