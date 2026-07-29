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Al-Baqarah
153
2:153
يا ايها الذين امنوا استعينوا بالصبر والصلاة ان الله مع الصابرين ١٥٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱسْتَعِينُوا۟ بِٱلصَّبْرِ وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ مَعَ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ١٥٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱسۡتَعِينُواْ
بِٱلصَّبۡرِ
وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
مَعَ
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
١٥٣
信道的人们啊！你们当借坚忍和拜功，而求佑助。真主确是与坚忍者同在的。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Shumena Begum
跟随
17周前
·
参考
节 2:153
What this ayah reminds me of is the fact that we won’t always come to the prayer with eagerness as we would anticipate. Sometimes, we have to drag ourselves to get there whilst other times, we are forced to make sujood in dire need. But here, Allah (swt) reminds us that we need patience in our worship because it is not for the faint-hearted. Allah reminds us in the end of the ayah that He (swt) is with the Sabirin (The Patient Ones) - this is so...
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5
1
Suleiman Hani
跟随
20周前
·
参考
节 2:153
Patience With a Long Horizon
Allah does not describe patience as comfort, but as a path to His company, and that alone can steady a trembling heart. When emotions demand an immediate reaction, this verse trains leadership of the soul: endure with worship, choose values over impulse, and remember that the deepest strength is knowing you are not carrying the weight alone.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/R1M...
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20
3
Ali Ali
跟随
21周前
·
参考
节 2:153
Bismillāh.
Although the way I pray Ṣalāh is nowhere near perfection — genuinely speaking — I have always heard people say: “There is no barakah in life without Ṣalāh.”
Even while believing that with all my heart, I once made a duʿā’: that Allah ﷻ would allow me to truly understand this reality, yet never test me by making me abandon a single prayer. Perhaps, I thought, if I understood it deeply, I would cherish every ṣalāh even more.
Recently,...
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6
1
Faheema Patel
跟随
23周前
·
参考
节 6:59, 57:4, 2:153, 67:13-14
Often times we feel quite alone but the truth is we never are. There's not a thing that a living being does, think and feel within the Universe that Allah does not have knowledge of. He knows all the wrongs and rights that are done.
Allah repeatedly mentions in the Quran that He Knows, He Sees and He Hears it ALL. Allah is Aalimul Ghaib (knower of the Unseen), He is Sami ul Aleem (All Hearing and All Knowing).
"Whether you speak secretly or op...
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4
0
Sarah Shoaib
跟随
32周前
·
参考
节 2:153
I was thinking about the benefits and blessings coming from my illness since so long.
Alhamdulillah !
Alhamdulillah !
Saying this deep from our heart eases our pain.
Countless blessings.
Lying on a bed having time to listen to Quran
Reading stories of the noble companions of our Prophet peace be upon him.
Listening to my old mother for hours.
Spending time with children .
Reading reflections from different scholars.
How can we thank Allah for ...
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22
5
Razia Zahra
跟随
47周前
·
参考
节 2:153
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Have you ever been in a position that you couldn’t find the words to say? You didn’t have the words even for yourself because no human can take away the pain that is in their or your heart.
But there is something which is such a comfort and it’s this ayah for me. It entails so much depthness and so much relief.
Allah gains no benefit from our worship,
He gains no benefit from o...
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22
5
Asmau
跟随
48周前
·
参考
节 2:153
Reciting this ayat alone is comforting even when you’re having the hardest of times. It feels like a hug telling you 'everything is going to be fine'. Whenever patience is said I’m sure everyone can remember one or two things they’ve had to be patient with. You might think nothing will work out in the moment you face a trial but, Allah himself saying he’s with the patient is so comforting. This is for everyone going through one thing or the other...
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11
2
Razia Zahra
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:153
In the Name of Allah. the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
O you, who is being trialed and tested… where will you go to find comfort?
O you, who is being trialed and tested… where will you go to find strength?
O you, who is being trialed and tested… where will you go to find elevation?
O you, who is being trialed and tested… where will you release all that which hurts your mind and heart?
O you, who is being trialed and tested…. Wher...
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15
3
Razia Zahra
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:153, 29:1-7
In the Name of Allah. the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Today, I stood outside my primary (elementary) school with two of my small children. I stood outside the gates and saw the same pine trees that I used to love and look up in awe under which there used to be a bench. I remember my mother would stand sometimes at my playtimes watching and smiling at me from that gate.
I have spent just over 40 years of my life in the United Kingdom...
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17
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:153
I am writing my journey to salah and where I am at now...
It started when I was 11. Prior to this, for a very long time my practice was to sit at Maghrib time and recite surah ikhlas 3 times and make dua.
Salah started with Maghrib. Then added asr and isha and then duhr. When I started praying fajr it felt complete.
My mother was the one who pushed me into this habit and my father and uncle were living examples of salah in awal waqt. They treate...
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19
14
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