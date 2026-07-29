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Al-Baqarah
15
2:15
الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥
ٱللَّهُ يَسْتَهْزِئُ بِهِمْ وَيَمُدُّهُمْ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ١٥
ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
真主将用他们的愚弄还报他们，将任随他们彷徨於悖逆之中。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Almas K.
跟随
24周前
·
参考
节 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
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21
6
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:14-15, 57:13
The way the mock they believers by pretending to be pleased with their religion and on their side , Allah mocks them by not immediately punishing them in the worldly life to give them the illusion that they are on the right path in the dunya until they are just about to cross the bridge on the day of judgment that leads to paradise when a wall will be built to seperate between them and the believers and that's when they were realize they were ...
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