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Al-Baqarah
149
2:149
ومن حيث خرجت فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وانه للحق من ربك وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ١٤٩
وَمِنْ حَيْثُ خَرَجْتَ فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۖ وَإِنَّهُۥ لَلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٩
وَمِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
خَرَجۡتَ
فَوَلِّ
وَجۡهَكَ
شَطۡرَ
ٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِۖ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
لَلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّكَۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤٩
你无论从那里出去，都应当把你的脸转向禁寺；这确是从你的主降示的真理。真主绝不忽视你们的行为。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:149, 2:144, 2:150
Why is the command to face the qiblah repeates 3 times?
Some say because this is the first abrogation in islam , so Allah SWT wanted to emphasize it to the muslims.
Others say it is speaking to 3 groups of people in each ayah. To the peope in the masjid al haram who see the ka3ba, to the people of the haram who can face the mosque and not see the ka3ba, and the third for all people in the east and west to face the direction of mecca.
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