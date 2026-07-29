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Al-Baqarah
140
2:140
ام تقولون ان ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق ويعقوب والاسباط كانوا هودا او نصارى قل اانتم اعلم ام الله ومن اظلم ممن كتم شهادة عنده من الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ١٤٠
أَمْ تَقُولُونَ إِنَّ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطَ كَانُوا۟ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ ۗ قُلْ ءَأَنتُمْ أَعْلَمُ أَمِ ٱللَّهُ ۗ وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن كَتَمَ شَهَـٰدَةً عِندَهُۥ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٠
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
إِنَّ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَ
وَٱلۡأَسۡبَاطَ
كَانُواْ
هُودًا
أَوۡ
نَصَٰرَىٰۗ
قُلۡ
ءَأَنتُمۡ
أَعۡلَمُ
أَمِ
ٱللَّهُۗ
وَمَنۡ
أَظۡلَمُ
مِمَّن
كَتَمَ
شَهَٰدَةً
عِندَهُۥ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤٠
难道你们说过易卜拉欣、易司马仪、易司哈格、叶尔孤白和各支派，都是犹太教徒，或基督教徒吗？你说：你们更有知识呢？还是真主更有知识呢？自己手中有从真主降示的证据，而加以隐讳的人，有谁比他还不义呢？真主绝不忽视你们的行为。
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Purposeful Muslimah
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:140
What I took away from this verse is that we are all responsible for our actions, and the best legacy we can leave behind for our children is to ensure they continue to worship Allah alone.
I grew up in a community with prominent Islamic teachers, people of dawah, but unfortunately, many of their children couldn't follow this path. Many of their girls are not observing the hijab, and their lifestyles seems far from the lives their fathers lived a...
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4
2
Im Mia
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:140
This verse was revealed in Madinah it was revealed because the Christians and Jews used to say that Ibrahim and Ismail and Yaqub and Ishaq they belonged to their religions. So in this ayah Allah is calling on them and telling them that they were indeed the followers of true religion that is Islam so not be fooled by the ones who hide the shahadah because they clearly knows it as Allah has guided them in their books but they changed the true messa...
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5
2
Reshad Noorzay
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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