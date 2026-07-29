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Al-Baqarah
139
2:139
قل اتحاجوننا في الله وهو ربنا وربكم ولنا اعمالنا ولكم اعمالكم ونحن له مخلصون ١٣٩
قُلْ أَتُحَآجُّونَنَا فِى ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ رَبُّنَا وَرَبُّكُمْ وَلَنَآ أَعْمَـٰلُنَا وَلَكُمْ أَعْمَـٰلُكُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُخْلِصُونَ ١٣٩
قُلۡ
أَتُحَآجُّونَنَا
فِي
ٱللَّهِ
وَهُوَ
رَبُّنَا
وَرَبُّكُمۡ
وَلَنَآ
أَعۡمَٰلُنَا
وَلَكُمۡ
أَعۡمَٰلُكُمۡ
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُخۡلِصُونَ
١٣٩
你说：难道你们和我们争论真主吗？其实，他是我们的主，也是你们的主；我们将受我们的行为的报酬，你们也将受你们的行为的报酬；我们只是忠於他的。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Reshad Noorzay
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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