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Al-Baqarah
136
2:136
قولوا امنا بالله وما انزل الينا وما انزل الى ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق ويعقوب والاسباط وما اوتي موسى وعيسى وما اوتي النبيون من ربهم لا نفرق بين احد منهم ونحن له مسلمون ١٣٦
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
قُولُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
بِٱللَّهِ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡنَا
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَىٰٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَ
وَٱلۡأَسۡبَاطِ
وَمَآ
أُوتِيَ
مُوسَىٰ
وَعِيسَىٰ
وَمَآ
أُوتِيَ
ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡ
لَا
نُفَرِّقُ
بَيۡنَ
أَحَدٖ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٦
你们说：我们信我们所受的启示，与易卜拉欣、易司马仪、易司哈格、叶尔孤白和各支派所受的启示，与穆萨和尔撒受赐的经典，与众先知受主所赐的经典；我们对他们中任何一个，都不加以歧视，我们只顺真主。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
tareq abed
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 3:84, 2:136
عيسى والنبيون من ربهم 3:84
2:136 عيسى وما أوتي النبيون من ربهم
In the above two passages, Allah (SWT) makes mention of the Prophets who we were commanded to believe in as Muslims. The two verses are largely similar with some exceptions. I have pointed out the differences in the way the verses start in a previous post which you may read (
https://quranreflect.com/posts/2370
). However, here I would like to highlight the difference in how Jesus (...
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2
1
tareq abed
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 3:84, 2:136
In Surah al Baqara, Allah SWT used the plural imperative command speaking to the believers commanding them to 'say' what follows in the verse. However, in Al Imran he uses the singular imperative, speaking only to the Prophet PBUH. Another interesting difference between the 2 verses is that in surah al Baqarah, Allah SWT sais 'revealed to us' or إلينا while in Al Imran it uses 'revealed upon or down to us' or علينا.
So in Surah Al Baqara , when...
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8
6
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:136
An important proof that iman is belief in the heart , along with saying it on the tongue , and action of the limbs . The proof here Is the command to proclaim this faith on your tongue out loud so others can hear , and it's not permissible to refrain from proclaiming your belief as a Muslim unless prevented by duress or fear of death (ikrah)
0
0
Almas K.
跟随
11周前
·
参考
节 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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12
8
Reshad Noorzay
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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