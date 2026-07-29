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Al-Baqarah
129
2:129
ربنا وابعث فيهم رسولا منهم يتلو عليهم اياتك ويعلمهم الكتاب والحكمة ويزكيهم انك انت العزيز الحكيم ١٢٩
رَبَّنَا وَٱبْعَثْ فِيهِمْ رَسُولًۭا مِّنْهُمْ يَتْلُوا۟ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَايَـٰتِكَ وَيُعَلِّمُهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَيُزَكِّيهِمْ ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ١٢٩
رَبَّنَا
وَٱبۡعَثۡ
فِيهِمۡ
رَسُولٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ءَايَٰتِكَ
وَيُعَلِّمُهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
وَيُزَكِّيهِمۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
١٢٩
我们的主啊！求你在他们中间派遣一个同族的使者，对他们宣读你的启示，教授他们天经和智慧，并且薰陶他们。你确是万能的，确是至睿的。
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圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
ekaterina myachina
跟随
上周
·
参考
节 62:2, 2:129
Beyond a Lifetime
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:129) through Hadith
The foundations of the Kaʿbah have been raised.
Side by side, Ibrahim and Ismail (ʿalayhima al-salam) complete the task Allah (SWT) entrusted to them. Their hands have finished building, yet Ibrahim's heart has already turned beyond the walls before him.
His next prayer is no longer for the House.
It is for the people who will one day find their way to it.
There is something deep...
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15
4
ekaterina myachina
跟随
18周前
·
参考
节 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
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25
2
JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 3:164, 2:129, 62:2
As we reach the heart of Ramadan, I feel an overwhelming connection to the verses in the Quran which talks about recitation, purification and teaching the Quranic wisdom. This month is a beautiful reminder of the Prophet’s (ﷺ) mission: to recite Allah’s words, purify our souls, and teach the wisdom of the Quran. Every day, as I open the Quran, I feel its verses speaking directly to my heart, guiding me closer to Allah. Fasting teaches me patience...
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3
2
Minela H
跟随
去年
·
参考
节 2:129
'Our Lord and send among them a messenger from themselves who will recite to them Your verses and teach them the Book and wisdom and purify them. Indeed, You are the Exalted in Might the Wise'
2:129
How thousands of years later that dua came true. Makes you wonder and mindful of its power and our conviction and how convinced we must be when we do make a dua and how sometimes that can be for years and years later for it to come true and how Merci...
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6
3
Zaynab C
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 3:38-39, 2:129
Zackariya AS immediately prayed to Allah when he saw Maryam AS's miraculous provisions. And the angels immediately communicated Allah's response - Subhanallah talk about a fast turnaround!
In contrast, Ibrahim AS made dua in Surah Baqarah for a Prophet to the Arabs that wouldn't be answered until thousands of years later by the coming of our Prophet Muhammad SAW.
Both Prophets - both sincere - both had their duas answered but through very diffe...
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5
2
Sajid Bhutta
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:129
A father or true leader knows that if they fulfilled their right as a father or a true leader, then his son or future leader will be better than them with the mercy of Allah.
The success of the son, is the success of the Father. and the success of a leader is part of the success of the leader who helped set him up.
Just as a father will never get jealous of his son, a true leader will not get jealous if his people turn out better than him.
...
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9
0
Almas K.
跟随
11周前
·
参考
节 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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12
8
Reshad Noorzay
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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