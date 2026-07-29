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Al-Baqarah
125
2:125
واذ جعلنا البيت مثابة للناس وامنا واتخذوا من مقام ابراهيم مصلى وعهدنا الى ابراهيم واسماعيل ان طهرا بيتي للطايفين والعاكفين والركع السجود ١٢٥
وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا ٱلْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةًۭ لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًۭا وَٱتَّخِذُوا۟ مِن مَّقَامِ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ مُصَلًّۭى ۖ وَعَهِدْنَآ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ أَن طَهِّرَا بَيْتِىَ لِلطَّآئِفِينَ وَٱلْعَـٰكِفِينَ وَٱلرُّكَّعِ ٱلسُّجُودِ ١٢٥
وَإِذۡ
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلۡبَيۡتَ
مَثَابَةٗ
لِّلنَّاسِ
وَأَمۡنٗا
وَٱتَّخِذُواْ
مِن
مَّقَامِ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
مُصَلّٗىۖ
وَعَهِدۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
أَن
طَهِّرَا
بَيۡتِيَ
لِلطَّآئِفِينَ
وَٱلۡعَٰكِفِينَ
وَٱلرُّكَّعِ
ٱلسُّجُودِ
١٢٥
当时，我以天房为众人的归宿地和安宁地。你们当以易卜拉欣的立足地为礼拜处。我命易卜拉欣和易司马仪说：你们俩应当为旋绕致敬者、虔诚住守者、鞠躬叩头者，清洁我的房屋。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
ekaterina myachina
跟随
2周前
·
参考
节 2:125
A Place of Return
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:125) through Hadith
Returning… It is one of the quiet rhythms of faith.
We return after wandering.
We return after failing.
We return after forgetting.
It is no surprise, then, that Allah (SWT) describes His House with a remarkable word:
وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا الْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةً لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًا
“And when We made the House a place of return for the people and a sanctuary...” (2:125)
The word مَثَابَة...
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15
0
Saleena Ussman
跟随
10周前
·
参考
节 2:125, 2:158
As someone who has been fortunate to receive the invite for Hajj this year and has never been to Makkah before, everything is being experienced for the first time.
Seeing the Kaaba for the first time for my Umrah, there are not enough words to describe that feeling. Full emotions of gratitude, love, and appreciation.
Despite tonnes of people around you doing their own thing, you become laser-focused, and everything else just becomes background...
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18
5
Almas K.
跟随
11周前
·
参考
节 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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12
8
Reshad Noorzay
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 2:124-126
If you notice in the first duaa Abrahim after being told he will be a religious leader for the people he asked about whether or not this will be the case for his offsprrings .When he asked that, he did not restrict the request to be only for some of them , rather he implied the 3umoom or generality of all of them to be at this status of leadership in the religion of Allah. The response by Allah was this will not be for the wrongdoers amongst them...
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7
2
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