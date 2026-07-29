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Al-Baqarah
122
2:122
يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ١٢٢
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَنِّى فَضَّلْتُكُمْ عَلَى ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٢٢
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَنِّي
فَضَّلۡتُكُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
١٢٢
以色列的後裔啊！你们应当铭记我所施於你们的恩典，并铭记我曾使你们超越世人。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:122, 2:132
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Allah freed the Bani Isra’il from fir’aun. Allah the Most High allowed Musa Alahis salaam to cross the river with his followers. This did not mean that this was the end of their tests. Even, when you have been rescued from a difficult situation, even if you have been elevated to a higher worldly and religious position it does not mean our test ends here. For some of the ban’i Isra’il start...
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20
5
Rahmah Salako
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:160, 2:122
Tawbah: Q2:160 . Is there a better way to say this?
Repentance is not always about perfection. It’s about sincerity!!! Hence, Q2: 122 among
other beautiful aayah is a reminder of repentance and it’s conditions.
'Making mistakes makes us human and no one will be free of shortcomings in his obedience to Allaah, or free of mistakes or forgetfulness or sins. All of us fall short, commit sins, and make mistakes. At times we are negligent. We are...
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8
0
Razia Zahra
跟随
2年前
·
参考
章 2 和 节 1:5-6, 2:121-122
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
I had read a few translations of the Qur’an several times during my teenage years. I was marvelled by the science of the Qur’an. Yet, I didn’t really contemplate about the Prophets peace be upon them all, the Day of Judgment and death. I believe I had not ‘experienced’ much about life and especially I had not suffered much loss during my youth.
Then one day, it was as though th...
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30
6
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