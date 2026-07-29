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Al-Baqarah
113
2:113
وقالت اليهود ليست النصارى على شيء وقالت النصارى ليست اليهود على شيء وهم يتلون الكتاب كذالك قال الذين لا يعلمون مثل قولهم فالله يحكم بينهم يوم القيامة فيما كانوا فيه يختلفون ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَقَالَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ لَيْسَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ مِثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۚ فَٱللَّهُ يَحْكُمُ بَيْنَهُمْ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ فِيمَا كَانُوا۟ فِيهِ يَخْتَلِفُونَ ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
لَيۡسَتِ
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
عَلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
وَقَالَتِ
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
لَيۡسَتِ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
عَلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
وَهُمۡ
يَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
مِثۡلَ
قَوۡلِهِمۡۚ
فَٱللَّهُ
يَحۡكُمُ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
فِيمَا
كَانُواْ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
١١٣
犹太教徒和基督教徒，都是诵读天经的，犹太教徒却说：基督教徒毫无凭据。基督教徒也说：犹太教徒毫无凭据。无知识的人，他们也说这种话。故复活日真主将判决他们所争论的是非。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
ekaterina myachina
跟随
7周前
·
参考
节 2:113
What Belongs to Allah ﷻ.
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:113) through the Hadith
It is surprisingly easy to become certain about other people.
Certain about who is right.
Who is wrong.
Who understands.
Who is misguided.
Perhaps that is why this ayah feels so relevant even centuries later:
﴿وَقَالَتِ الْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَقَالَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ لَيْسَتِ الْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ الْكِتَابَ﴾
“The Jews said, ‘The...
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7
0
Hamzah Islam
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:113
2:113
I feel like this is why this effort is so important. To be connected to the scripture. It is not empty words but a message given to us and guidance for how we should live our lives.
Although the Jews and Christians read their scriptures, they were not rooted in them and did not follow it accurately. So much so that they were not recognised to be people of God by each other and by people who did not recieve scriptures. You could not look at...
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4
1
Khaleda Islam
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 6:108, 2:11, 2:113, 2:256
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
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11
2
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