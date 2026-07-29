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Al-Baqarah
107
2:107
الم تعلم ان الله له ملك السماوات والارض وما لكم من دون الله من ولي ولا نصير ١٠٧
أَلَمْ تَعْلَمْ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَهُۥ مُلْكُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۗ وَمَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ ١٠٧
أَلَمۡ
تَعۡلَمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَهُۥ
مُلۡكُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
وَمَا
لَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
نَصِيرٍ
١٠٧
难道你不知道真主有天地的国权吗？除真主之外，你们既没有任何保护者，又没有任何援助者。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Kamil Parr
跟随
4周前
·
参考
节 2:107
As-salamu alaykum, first time posting here
I’d been recently reading Quran one evening when I saw this ayah and I felt an immediate warmness and comfort as my depression, anxieties, and uncertainties slipped away.
Alhamdulliah!
27
6
ekaterina myachina
跟随
8周前
·
参考
节 2:107
The Pens Have Been Lifted
رُفِعَتِ الْأَقْلَامُ وَجَفَّتِ الصُّحُفُ
“The pens have been lifted and the pages have dried.”
— Jāmiʿ al-Tirmidhī 2516
An overwhelming image of destiny already written —
the decree completed,
the ink dry,
nothing forgotten,
nothing accidental.
What reached you was never going to miss you,
and what missed you was never truly yours.
Not people, not love, not opportunities, not pain.
Yet the more I sat with thi...
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12
0
ekaterina myachina
跟随
8周前
·
参考
节 2:107
Held by Allah ﷻ
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:107) through the Hadith
How much of life do we spend believing that people hold our safety,
our future,
our relief,
our hearts in their hands?
The ayah begins with vastness:
the dominion of the heavens and the earth.
Then it becomes deeply personal:
﴿مِن وَلِيٍّ﴾
min waliy —
protector,
guardian,
one who takes care of your affairs intimately.
Not just “friend.”
A deeply protective closeness.
﴿وَل...
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10
7
Zainab abraham
跟随
16周前
·
参考
节 2:107
This ayah is a hope, a Strong support, an assurity and peace of heart and mind for me. Isn't beautiful? That Allah comforts us by calling Him our guardian and helper ( who would be better guardian and helper than Allah swt). HE SWT not only comforts us, but before that reminds us that He is the only king of all heavens and earth. All authority belongs to HIM. He is only capable of all things. How much blessed we are to have a creator like HIM, Th...
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15
1
mahnaz zia
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 2:107
Genocide in Palestine has uncovered a lot of rich and corrupt leaders and how the biggest companies are funding genocide it may seem that they are in control but truly Allah has the control over heavens and earth and we seek only his help
5
0
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 2:107
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most kind,
He is the King of Kings and everything belongs to Him, how can we find rest with other than Him? He sends the physician to cure you, He averts danger from your path, He awakens you from sleep, He removes people from you, He brings others to replace another,. He protects you, He forgives you, He covers your flaws, He Guides you to each goodness that you do, He sustains and nourishes you, He ...
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19
2
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