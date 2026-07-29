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Al-Baqarah
104
2:104
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تقولوا راعنا وقولوا انظرنا واسمعوا وللكافرين عذاب اليم ١٠٤
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَقُولُوا۟ رَٰعِنَا وَقُولُوا۟ ٱنظُرْنَا وَٱسْمَعُوا۟ ۗ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٠٤
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تَقُولُواْ
رَٰعِنَا
وَقُولُواْ
ٱنظُرۡنَا
وَٱسۡمَعُواْۗ
وَلِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
١٠٤
信道的人们啊！你们不要（对使者）说：拉仪那，你们应当说：温助尔那，你们应当听从。不信道者，将受痛苦的刑罚。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
ekaterina myachina
跟随
9周前
·
参考
节 2:104
The Words We Leave Behind
Reading Al-Baqarah 2:104 through the Hadith
At first glance, the ayah seems to revolve around a single word.
But the more one sits with it, the more it begins to feel like an ayah about adab.
Some people had begun using the word:
﴿رَاعِنَا﴾ - rāʿinā
in a way that carried mockery and hidden disrespect toward the Prophet ﷺ.
The āyah does not stop at correcting the expression.
It teaches a different way of speaking:
﴿وَ...
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8
0
Kaynat Sarwar
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 2:104
This ayah has such a beautiful adab that Allah teaches us.
The believers were instructed not to say 'ra'ina' but to say 'unzurna' instead.
When the people would listen to Rasool SAW when he spoke, some at the back who could not hear would say 'Ra'ina', which meant 'could you extend us some courtesy'.
Instead Allah told them to say clearly, 'wait for us'.
Such a subtle point, but so profound. At first glance you might think what is the differen...
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19
1
gemi hartojo
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 2:104
This ayat to me struck me hard because it’s in line with what my dear husband said to me, your choice of words isn’t correct. I took offense to his commentary because my intentions were not negative just I chose a word that colored the meaning behind what I was saying.
This ayat reminded me that words AND intentions are important because those words roll off our tongue and can either uplift or smash a person down even though we are using words ...
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10
3
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