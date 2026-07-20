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Luqman
13
31:13
واذ قال لقمان لابنه وهو يعظه يا بني لا تشرك بالله ان الشرك لظلم عظيم ١٣
وَإِذْ قَالَ لُقْمَـٰنُ لِٱبْنِهِۦ وَهُوَ يَعِظُهُۥ يَـٰبُنَىَّ لَا تُشْرِكْ بِٱللَّهِ ۖ إِنَّ ٱلشِّرْكَ لَظُلْمٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١٣
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
لُقۡمَٰنُ
لِٱبۡنِهِۦ
وَهُوَ
يَعِظُهُۥ
يَٰبُنَيَّ
لَا
تُشۡرِكۡ
بِٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّ
ٱلشِّرۡكَ
لَظُلۡمٌ
عَظِيمٞ
١٣
当日，鲁格曼曾教训他的儿子说：我的小子啊！你不要以任何物配主。以物配主，确是大逆不道的。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Suleiman Hani
跟随
20周前
·
参考
节 31:13
Leadership That Starts With Relationship
The Qur’an teaches that guidance is not only correct information, it is also a merciful delivery that reaches the heart. Luqman’s first lesson is tone and closeness, reminding you that leadership at home is built through patience, consistency, and love with boundaries, and that the people closest to you are often the truest mirror of your character.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
...
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7
0
Munther El-Alami
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
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7
2
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