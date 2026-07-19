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Luqman
10
31:10
خلق السماوات بغير عمد ترونها والقى في الارض رواسي ان تميد بكم وبث فيها من كل دابة وانزلنا من السماء ماء فانبتنا فيها من كل زوج كريم ١٠
خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ بِغَيْرِ عَمَدٍۢ تَرَوْنَهَا ۖ وَأَلْقَىٰ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ رَوَٰسِىَ أَن تَمِيدَ بِكُمْ وَبَثَّ فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ دَآبَّةٍۢ ۚ وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَنۢبَتْنَا فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ زَوْجٍۢ كَرِيمٍ ١٠
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
بِغَيۡرِ
عَمَدٖ
تَرَوۡنَهَاۖ
وَأَلۡقَىٰ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
رَوَٰسِيَ
أَن
تَمِيدَ
بِكُمۡ
وَبَثَّ
فِيهَا
مِن
كُلِّ
دَآبَّةٖۚ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَنۢبَتۡنَا
فِيهَا
مِن
كُلِّ
زَوۡجٖ
كَرِيمٍ
١٠
他创造诸天，而不用你们所能见的支柱；他在大地上安置许多山岳，以免大地动摇，使你们不安；他在大地上散布各种动物。他从云中降下雨水，而在大地上滋生各种优良的植物。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
R. Ebied
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 7:156, 14:7, 21:107, 31:1-3, 31:10, 1:7, 39:6
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
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12
2
Munther El-Alami
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 31:10-11
Creation is a sufficient proof of The Creator.
Allah ﷻ says about the skies, earth, mountains, stability, animals, rain, and vegetation that all of this is His creation. Then challenges the disbelievers to put forth the creation of anything else.
What struck me is that people struggle with theoretical Atheist arguments - sometimes for years. I remember in college it was impressed upon us that you had to be smart to be a true atheist; you had t...
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12
2
Aaisha Shahany
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 6:99, 31:20, 32:7, 95:3-4, 31:10-11
Almighty Allah has all the power and authority to make this life on earth as he wills. There's no one to challenge or question HIM if HE had made this life on earth miserable. But HE -the most loving, created this earth, its resources and this life itself in such a way that they are so much dear to us that no one loves to die and leave this world .
Even those who are stricken by the greatest of trials would love to live more if the tests were...
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7
2
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