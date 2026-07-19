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1
31:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
艾列弗，俩目，米目。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
R. Ebied
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2年前
·
参考
节 7:156, 14:7, 21:107, 31:1-3, 31:10, 1:7, 39:6
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
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