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Ya-Sin
83
36:83
فسبحان الذي بيده ملكوت كل شيء واليه ترجعون ٨٣
فَسُبْحَـٰنَ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِۦ مَلَكُوتُ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ وَإِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٨٣
فَسُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱلَّذِي
بِيَدِهِۦ
مَلَكُوتُ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٨٣
赞颂真主，超绝万物！一切事物的主权都在他的掌握之中，你们只被召归于他。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hammad Fahim
跟随
30周前
·
参考
节 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
Jia 2233
跟随
32周前
·
参考
节 36:82-83, 21:83-90, 52:26-28, 8:9-10
The world may tell us a very logical story about how our life is going to be, but we must know and believe that The One who cured Prophet Ayub AS can cure us, The One who rescued Prophet Younus AS from darkness can also rescue us and The One who gave Prophet Zakariya AS a pious son in his old age can bring a revival for us in our circumstances.
When we say He is ذولجلال والاكرام then we must know that He Azzawajal would be generous with us.
...
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13
2
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