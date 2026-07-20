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Ya-Sin
8
36:8
انا جعلنا في اعناقهم اغلالا فهي الى الاذقان فهم مقمحون ٨
إِنَّا جَعَلْنَا فِىٓ أَعْنَـٰقِهِمْ أَغْلَـٰلًۭا فَهِىَ إِلَى ٱلْأَذْقَانِ فَهُم مُّقْمَحُونَ ٨
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
فِيٓ
أَعۡنَٰقِهِمۡ
أَغۡلَٰلٗا
فَهِيَ
إِلَى
ٱلۡأَذۡقَانِ
فَهُم
مُّقۡمَحُونَ
٨
我确已把枷锁放在他们的脖子上，那些枷锁达到下巴，所以他们不能低头。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Kaynat Sarwar
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 36:8
'Abu Jahl was asked why he didn’t believe.
Is Muhammad a liar? No.
What about the Qur’aan? It’s amazing.
Then why won’t you believe? We are Banu Makhzum and they are Banu Haashim. We
have a rivalry, when they do something we do better than them. If we accept it, we
cannot duplicate it. We cannot beat them at this, so we’ll just refuse and resist.
Arrogance.
Allaah has fixed them in their own arrogance.'
'we are banu makhzum and they are banu has...
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7
0
tareq abed
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 36:8
Amazingly vivid imagery is used in this aya.
Allah SWT says that He caused there to be iron collars around their necks reaching up to their chins. A person in such state would literally be unable to lower their heads and look down. This imagery represents the disbeliever who refuses to humble himself by looking into the guidance of the Quran. What is also interesting is that the word 'muqmaHoon' (referring to their necks being elevated) is deriv...
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11
3
Hammad Fahim
跟随
33周前
·
参考
节 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
查看更多
4
3
Hammad Fahim
跟随
34周前
·
参考
节 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
查看更多
7
5
Hammad Fahim
跟随
39周前
·
参考
节 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
查看更多
4
1
Hammad Fahim
跟随
43周前
·
参考
节 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
查看更多
9
2
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