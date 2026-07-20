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Ya-Sin
76
36:76
فلا يحزنك قولهم انا نعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٦
فَلَا يَحْزُنكَ قَوْلُهُمْ ۘ إِنَّا نَعْلَمُ مَا يُسِرُّونَ وَمَا يُعْلِنُونَ ٧٦
فَلَا
يَحۡزُنكَ
قَوۡلُهُمۡۘ
إِنَّا
نَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٦
所以不要让他们的妄言使你忧愁。我的确知道他们所隐匿的，和他们所表现的。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
sharifa alamri
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 36:76
Don’t worry about people intentions towards you. You do you , remember Allah is always with you Seeing, Hearing.
And He knows what people say out loud or keep within themselves.
A lesson in Tawakul توكل
7
0
Hammad Fahim
跟随
30周前
·
参考
节 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
查看更多
12
3
探索反思社区
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