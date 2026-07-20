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Ya-Sin
62
36:62
ولقد اضل منكم جبلا كثيرا افلم تكونوا تعقلون ٦٢
وَلَقَدْ أَضَلَّ مِنكُمْ جِبِلًّۭا كَثِيرًا ۖ أَفَلَمْ تَكُونُوا۟ تَعْقِلُونَ ٦٢
وَلَقَدۡ
أَضَلَّ
مِنكُمۡ
جِبِلّٗا
كَثِيرًاۖ
أَفَلَمۡ
تَكُونُواْ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٦٢
他确使许多人迷误，难道你们不明白吗？
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hammad Fahim
跟随
30周前
·
参考
节 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
查看更多
12
3
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