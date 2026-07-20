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Ya-Sin
60
36:60
۞ الم اعهد اليكم يا بني ادم ان لا تعبدوا الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٦٠
۞ أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يَـٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوا۟ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٠
۞ أَلَمۡ
أَعۡهَدۡ
إِلَيۡكُمۡ
يَٰبَنِيٓ
ءَادَمَ
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُواْ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٠
阿丹的后裔呀！难道我没有嘱咐过你们吗？我说你们不要崇拜恶魔，他确是你们的仇敌。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
N Tariq
跟随
31周前
·
参考
节 36:60
"Did I not enjoin on you, O ye Children of Adam, that ye should not worship Satan; for that he was to you an enemy avowed?" (Quran 36:60)
One of shaitan's tactics was to make Adam AS focus on that one tree despite being in jannah where there must've been so many luxuries. Similarly, shaitan often makes us hyperfocus on our one problem or one desire, that if we acquire that then our life would become perfect. We stop being grateful for the umpte...
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1
1
Hammad Fahim
跟随
30周前
·
参考
节 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
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