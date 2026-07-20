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Ya-Sin
47
36:47
واذا قيل لهم انفقوا مما رزقكم الله قال الذين كفروا للذين امنوا انطعم من لو يشاء الله اطعمه ان انتم الا في ضلال مبين ٤٧
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ أَنفِقُوا۟ مِمَّا رَزَقَكُمُ ٱللَّهُ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَنُطْعِمُ مَن لَّوْ يَشَآءُ ٱللَّهُ أَطْعَمَهُۥٓ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٤٧
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَنفِقُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقَكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
أَنُطۡعِمُ
مَن
لَّوۡ
يَشَآءُ
ٱللَّهُ
أَطۡعَمَهُۥٓ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٤٧
如果有声音对他们说：你们应当分舍真主所赐予你们的。那末，不信道者将对信道者说：真主欲供养谁就供养谁，我们何必供养他呢？你们只是在明显的迷误中。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Sirotum Daud
跟随
27周前
·
参考
章 36 和 节 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
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8
0
Hammad Fahim
跟随
33周前
·
参考
节 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
查看更多
4
3
Hammad Fahim
跟随
43周前
·
参考
节 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
查看更多
9
2
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