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Ya-Sin
32
36:32
وان كل لما جميع لدينا محضرون ٣٢
وَإِن كُلٌّۭ لَّمَّا جَمِيعٌۭ لَّدَيْنَا مُحْضَرُونَ ٣٢
وَإِن
كُلّٞ
لَّمَّا
جَمِيعٞ
لَّدَيۡنَا
مُحۡضَرُونَ
٣٢
他们将通统被拘禁在我那里。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Ayesha bint yousaf
跟随
3年前
·
参考
节 36:32
imagine the time when we are gathered and presented to Allah SWT, and we have no own will by ourselves.
3
4
Sirotum Daud
跟随
18周前
·
参考
节 62:9-10, 18:28, 36:31-32, 67:15, 67:24, 1:5-7
{ A man asked the Prophet ﷺ about the Hour, saying, "When will the Hour be?"
The Prophet ﷺ said, "What have you prepared for it?"
The man said, "Nothing, except that I love Allah and His Apostle."
The Prophet ﷺ said, "You will be with those whom you love." } (Sahih Al-Bukhari, 3688)
The people can be spread throughout the land, but we find ourselves gathering nonetheless. There are the more apparent points that we gather through, such as look...
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8
3
Hammad Fahim
跟随
33周前
·
参考
节 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
查看更多
4
3
Hammad Fahim
跟随
43周前
·
参考
节 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
查看更多
9
2
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