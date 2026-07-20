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Ya-Sin
23
36:23
ااتخذ من دونه الهة ان يردن الرحمان بضر لا تغن عني شفاعتهم شييا ولا ينقذون ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِهِۦٓ ءَالِهَةً إِن يُرِدْنِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ بِضُرٍّۢ لَّا تُغْنِ عَنِّى شَفَـٰعَتُهُمْ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُنقِذُونِ ٢٣
ءَأَتَّخِذُ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
ءَالِهَةً
إِن
يُرِدۡنِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
بِضُرّٖ
لَّا
تُغۡنِ
عَنِّي
شَفَٰعَتُهُمۡ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُنقِذُونِ
٢٣
难道我能舍他而敬事一些神灵吗？如果至仁主欲降灾于我，则他们的说情，对于我毫无裨益，他们也不能拯救我。
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基拉特
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Hammad Fahim
跟随
33周前
·
参考
节 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
查看更多
4
3
Hammad Fahim
跟随
43周前
·
参考
节 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
查看更多
9
2
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