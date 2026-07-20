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Saba
8
34:8
افترى على الله كذبا ام به جنة بل الذين لا يومنون بالاخرة في العذاب والضلال البعيد ٨
أَفْتَرَىٰ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًا أَم بِهِۦ جِنَّةٌۢ ۗ بَلِ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ فِى ٱلْعَذَابِ وَٱلضَّلَـٰلِ ٱلْبَعِيدِ ٨
أَفۡتَرَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبًا
أَم
بِهِۦ
جِنَّةُۢۗ
بَلِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
فِي
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَٱلضَّلَٰلِ
ٱلۡبَعِيدِ
٨
他假借真主的名义而捏造呢？还是他有疯病？不然！不信后世的人们是在刑罚和深深的迷误中。
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Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
跟随
31周前
·
参考
节 34:8
Bismillah
Many people think punishment is something that comes later, after death, after judgment. Something dramatic and unmistakable. But the Qur’an teaches us something deeper. It tells us that some people are already in punishment, even while they walk among us, even while life appears normal.
Allah says in Surah Saba, “Rather, those who do not believe in the Hereafter are in punishment and far astray.”
Notice the words carefully. It does...
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