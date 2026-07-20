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Saba
46
34:46
۞ قل انما اعظكم بواحدة ان تقوموا لله مثنى وفرادى ثم تتفكروا ما بصاحبكم من جنة ان هو الا نذير لكم بين يدي عذاب شديد ٤٦
۞ قُلْ إِنَّمَآ أَعِظُكُم بِوَٰحِدَةٍ ۖ أَن تَقُومُوا۟ لِلَّهِ مَثْنَىٰ وَفُرَٰدَىٰ ثُمَّ تَتَفَكَّرُوا۟ ۚ مَا بِصَاحِبِكُم مِّن جِنَّةٍ ۚ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا نَذِيرٌۭ لَّكُم بَيْنَ يَدَىْ عَذَابٍۢ شَدِيدٍۢ ٤٦
۞ قُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَعِظُكُم
بِوَٰحِدَةٍۖ
أَن
تَقُومُواْ
لِلَّهِ
مَثۡنَىٰ
وَفُرَٰدَىٰ
ثُمَّ
تَتَفَكَّرُواْۚ
مَا
بِصَاحِبِكُم
مِّن
جِنَّةٍۚ
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
نَذِيرٞ
لَّكُم
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡ
عَذَابٖ
شَدِيدٖ
٤٦
你说：我只以一件事劝导你们，你们应当为真主而双双地或单独地站起来，然后思维。你们的同乡，绝无疯病。在严厉的刑罚来临之前，他对你们只是一个警告者。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Sajid Bhutta
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 34:46
I was in a group chat for a class, and the shiekh asked a question if we should postpone our class or not, as a test. He wanted to see if we actually cared.
I was the first to respond and I asked the shiekh that we should be consistent and try to make it happen unless there's an emergency of course, soon after other brothers began saying similar statements.
Today the shiekh explained that he was testing us, he mentioned that once a few people...
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