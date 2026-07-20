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Saba
37
34:37
وما اموالكم ولا اولادكم بالتي تقربكم عندنا زلفى الا من امن وعمل صالحا فاولايك لهم جزاء الضعف بما عملوا وهم في الغرفات امنون ٣٧
وَمَآ أَمْوَٰلُكُمْ وَلَآ أَوْلَـٰدُكُم بِٱلَّتِى تُقَرِّبُكُمْ عِندَنَا زُلْفَىٰٓ إِلَّا مَنْ ءَامَنَ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ جَزَآءُ ٱلضِّعْفِ بِمَا عَمِلُوا۟ وَهُمْ فِى ٱلْغُرُفَـٰتِ ءَامِنُونَ ٣٧
وَمَآ
أَمۡوَٰلُكُمۡ
وَلَآ
أَوۡلَٰدُكُم
بِٱلَّتِي
تُقَرِّبُكُمۡ
عِندَنَا
زُلۡفَىٰٓ
إِلَّا
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
جَزَآءُ
ٱلضِّعۡفِ
بِمَا
عَمِلُواْ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡغُرُفَٰتِ
ءَامِنُونَ
٣٧
你们的财产、你们的儿子，都不能使你们稍稍地亲近我；但信道而且行善的人们，将因他们的行为而受加倍的报酬，他们将安居于楼上。
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Aa
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Razia Zahra
跟随
4年前
·
参考
节 34:37
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Capitalise.
Allah gave us wealth in this world, but we focus and invest upon the house that we will indefinitely be leaving soon behind. Within the grave we will be wishing that we had donated more in charity, it is this part of our wealth that would have followed us into the next dwelling. By our charity we would have furnished and illuminated our next abode. But our focus did not go ...
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